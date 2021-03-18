Wind Surge Announce New Director of Marketing

March 18, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kansas - The Wichita Wind Surge (AA-Twins) announced today the hiring of Katie Woods as the team's new Director of Marketing and Community Engagement.

A 10-year veteran of Minor League Baseball, Woods joins the Wind Surge after three seasons with the Lancaster JetHawks, where she most recently served as Assistant General Manager. She was named California League Woman Executive of the Year in 2019. Prior to Lancaster, Katie spent seven seasons with the Everett AquaSox, where she was twice named Northwest League Female Executive of the Year.

"We are thrilled to add someone with the experience and passion that Katie has to our team," said Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz. "She will help us bring the joy of Minor League Baseball to the entire Wichita community as the team takes the field in 2021."

In her role with the JetHawks, Woods oversaw an 11% growth in attendance from 2018 to 2019, and pushed the team's digital and social footprints to a near 30% increase year-over-year. In addition to her oversight of the team's marketing, promotions and in-game entertainment, Woods worked closely with corporate partners and community leaders to create non-baseball events at the ballpark in Lancaster. She was also instrumental in the team's community outreach programs, including the team's reading program, youth little league, and in-stadium fundraising.

"I can't think of anything more exciting than being a part of opening a state-of-the-art, gorgeous ballpark like Riverfront Stadium," said Woods, "I'm looking forward to helping the Wind Surge become an integral part of the Wichita community for years to come."

The Wind Surge will play their home opener at Riverfront Stadium on May 11, 2021 as they host the Amarillo Sod Poodles (AA-Diamondbacks). Ticket information will be available in the coming weeks. To stay up to date on the latest Wind Surge news and promotions, visit windsurge.com and follow the team @WindSurgeICT on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from March 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.