Wind Surge Announce Game Times for the 2022 Season

January 12, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







The Wichita Wind Surge announced game times for the upcoming 2022 regular season. The Wind Surge will play a total of 69 regular season games at Riverfront Stadium in 2022, kicking off the season with Opening Weekend against the Tulsa Drillers on Friday, April 8-Sunday April 10. Tuesday Friday games will start at 7:05pm, with Saturdays again starting at 6:05, and first pitch on Sundays at 1:05.

As exceptions to the 7:05 weekday start times, the Wind Surge will be hosting two weekday matinee games in 2022 - Wednesday, April 20 and Wednesday, July 18 will both be 12:05pm starts. The Wind Surge will also host an Independence Day game at Riverfront Stadium for the first time this season, with first pitch at 6:35pm on Monday, July 4th against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Season tickets, voucher packages, and group outings are all available now at windsurge.com, or by calling the Wind Surge box office at 316-221-8000. Single game ticket on-sale date will be announced in the coming weeks, with promotions announced in March.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from January 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.