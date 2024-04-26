Win Streak Stopped at Seven

April 26, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm earned their first win of the series on Friday night, snapping Rancho's seven-game winning streak in the process, coming from behind to defeat the Quakes by a final of 5-2 at LoanMart Field.

Leading 1-0, the Quakes took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, but a potentially historic night took a wrong turn, as the Storm scored twice in the eighth to take a 2-1 lead.

Rancho answered in the bottom of the eighth on a Wilman Diaz ground ball, but the Storm roared back in the ninth to take the lead for good.

Wyatt Hoffman's second RBI hit of the game made it 3-2, before a two-out error allowed a pair of runs to score, giving the Storm some cusion against Felix Cabrera (0-1).

Xavier Ruiz (1-0), who blew the save by allowing a run in the eighth, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, taking the win instead.

Zyhir Hope had two hits and a first-inning RBI to give the Quakes a 1-0 lead.

Rancho starter Patrick Copen struck out seven over 4.1 innings of hitless baseball, while Callum Wallace followed by retiring all eight batters he faced, to keep the potential no-hitter intact.

The Quakes (12-5) will send Edgardo Henriquez (0-0) to the mound on Saturday night, as he takes on Storm right-hander Miguel Mendez (0-0) at 6:30pm. Saturday is post-game Fireworks Night, thanks to Children's Dental FunZone. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.