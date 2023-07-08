Win Streak Ends in Walk-off Fashion

July 8, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Daytona, Fla.--- The Marauders (9-5, 44-35) and the Daytona Tortugas (8-6, 37-42) met for the fifth game of a six-game series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on a cool and breezy night for baseball on the Atlantic Coast. The game went down to the wire, with Daytona claiming the win o a walk-off base on balls to claim a 4-3 victory, their first of the series.

Marauders starter Wilber Dotel tossed five scoreless innings to get the Marauders out on the front foot while striking out four Tortugas hitters.

Bradenton got the scoring started in the top half of the first when Termarr Johnson hit a towering blast to deep right field to put the good guys up by a run just three batters into the contest.

The Young Bucs doubled their lead top of the sixth when Enmanuel Terrero homered to lead off the frame, making it a 2-0 ball game.

Daytona tied the game at 2-2 with a pair of runs in the home sixth, with one scoring on a walk with the bases loaded and another on an infield single.

The Marauders snatched the advantage back in the eighth thanks to an RBI double from Josiah Sightler to put the score at 3-2 in favor of the good guys.

The Tortugas tied it in the eighth at 3-3 and went on to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth where Donavan Antonia drew a walk on four straight offerings to bring in the winning run and end the Marauders five game win streak by a final score of 4-3.

The series finale is set for 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, with Alessandro Ercolani expected to start for Bradenton.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.