Win a Minnesota Sports Experience Presented by Allstate Insurance

May 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







The Stingers and Agent Suzanne Hass of Allstate Insurance have partnered to give one lucky Stingers fan the opportunity to win a Minnesota Sports Package!

During select home games throughout the 2023 season, and online, fans will have the opportunity to register to win a unique getaway experience to their favorite Minnesota sports team including Minnesota Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Lynx, Wild, United, and Gopher Football courtesy of Agent Suzanne Hass of Allstate Insurance.

Each of the sports getaways will include the following items:

(2) tickets to the experience of your choice.

(1) night stay in a hotel

$100 Visa gift card

Entries will be accepted through Monday, July 31 with (10) random finalists selected from all entry options. The winner will be announced at the Stingers game on Thursday, August 10. Each finalist will receive the following:

(4) tickets to the Stingers game on Thursday, August 10

Complete your registration using the link below for your chance to win tickets to your favorite Minnesota sports event courtesy of Agent Suzanne Hass of Allstate Insurance!

