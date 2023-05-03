Win a Minnesota Sports Experience Presented by Allstate Insurance
May 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
The Stingers and Agent Suzanne Hass of Allstate Insurance have partnered to give one lucky Stingers fan the opportunity to win a Minnesota Sports Package!
During select home games throughout the 2023 season, and online, fans will have the opportunity to register to win a unique getaway experience to their favorite Minnesota sports team including Minnesota Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Lynx, Wild, United, and Gopher Football courtesy of Agent Suzanne Hass of Allstate Insurance.
Each of the sports getaways will include the following items:
(2) tickets to the experience of your choice.
(1) night stay in a hotel
$100 Visa gift card
Entries will be accepted through Monday, July 31 with (10) random finalists selected from all entry options. The winner will be announced at the Stingers game on Thursday, August 10. Each finalist will receive the following:
(4) tickets to the Stingers game on Thursday, August 10
Complete your registration using the link below for your chance to win tickets to your favorite Minnesota sports event courtesy of Agent Suzanne Hass of Allstate Insurance!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from May 3, 2023
- Win a Minnesota Sports Experience Presented by Allstate Insurance - Willmar Stingers
- Meet the Manager Event Set for May 25 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Willmar Stingers Stories
- Win a Minnesota Sports Experience Presented by Allstate Insurance
- Stingers Single-Game Tickets on Sale May 1st
- Coordinated Business Systems & Stingers Announce Community All-Star Team
- Sign up for the Miracle Minute Today
- Stingers Announce Full Promotional Calendar