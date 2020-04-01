Win a Keegan Lowe Jersey to Benefit the Mission at Kern County

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have partnered with The Mission at Kern County to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the month of April, make a donation to The Mission at Kern County and enter to win a signed, game-worn, Keegan Lowe jersey.

"During this unprecedented time, the Condors organization wanted to extend ourselves to provide support to our community," Condors Team President Matthew Riley said. "We are stewards of our community and felt this was a way we could help. We are proud to be able to assist in the community's efforts during this time. And we can't wait to see everyone when we are able to resume normal operations and getting Condorstown back to greatness."

Proceeds from the raffle will benefit The Mission at Kern County whose mission is to provide an environment conducive to the physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of the people we serve. Donations will provide much needed food, shelter, care, and more.

In-kind donations of goods are being accepted at 821 E. 21st St. If someone is not able to assist you, please drop off goods in the donation bins with your name and phone number. Urgent items needed include:

- Vitamin C in any form

- Pedialyte

- Gatorade

- Boxes of Kleenex

- Masks

- Hand sanitizer and wipes

- Digital Thermometers

- Diapers

- Wipes

- Bar and liquid soap

- Toilet paper

- Disinfectants such as Clorox and Lysol

- Nonperishable pantry items

- Bottled water

- Healthy Snacks

For more information please visit https://www.themissionkc.org/covid-19.html

