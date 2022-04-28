Wilson, Williams Homer as Bandits Take Series Lead over Cubs

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits won their second-straight against the South Bend Cubs on Thursday night as a pair of homers helped Quad Cities take the lead in the week-long series with a 5-3 win at Modern Woodmen Park.

After the Cubs notched the first run of the ballgame on an RBI by Matt Mervis in the top of the first, Quad Cities responded with a pair of base runners in the bottom half against Cubs' starter Kohl Franklin, who on a full-count to pitch Wilson, gave up the infielder's first High-A home run to give the Bandits a 3-1 lead.

Once receiving the two-run advantage, Tyson Guerrero settled down for Quad Cities and, despite giving up an RBI single to Yohendrick Pinango in the third, went 4.2 innings to match his season-high, giving up just the two runs with five strikeouts.

A pair of errors on Mervis in the bottom of the third allowed Q.C. to tack on an unearned run against reliever Joe Nahas- Cubs' starter Kohl Franklin worked just 2.0 innings before departing- but the right-hander surrendered the Bandits' fifth run of the game in the sixth as Cam Williams went deep for his team-leading fourth homer of the season.

Adrian Alcantara was the only reliever called upon by Brooks Conrad tonight with the right-hander working 4.1 innings out of the bullpen and allowing just one run on Ed Howard's eighth inning RBI double, while striking out three in his second 4.0-plus inning outing of the season.

With Guerrero finishing one out shy of qualifying to the win, Alcantara (2-0) got the victory for Quad Cities, while Franklin (0-3) took his third loss of the year in the abbreviated start.

Quad Cities will look to guarantee themselves a split of the six-game series on Friday night as Anderson Paulino (0-3, 7.94) will get the ball for the Bandits against South Bend's Daniel Palencia (0-0, 6.23). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm at Modern Woodmen Park.

