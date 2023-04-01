Wilson Shuts Out Thunder

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks met the Delaware Thunder for the final time in the 2022-23 season and swept the season series in style with a 5-0 victory.

Brian Wilson recorded a 17 save shutout for the first solo shutout of the season for any Danbury Hat Tricks goaltender. Frankie McClendon and Wilson combined for a shutout in Delaware on New Year's Eve.

Danbury piled up 65 shots on goal, one short of their season high, recorded on Sunday also against Delaware. Thunder goaltender Spencer Kozlowski recorded 60 saves, his second straight game with 60 or more saves.

Lucas DeBenedet recorded a three point game behind a goal and two assists on Jacob Ratcliffe's goal that opened the scoring late in the first period and on Michael Marchesan's goal near the middle of the second period. Brendan Sheehan added a two-point game, including an un-assisted goal 49 seconds into the third period.

Four players engaged in a fraught fracas late in the third period which resulted in a Danbury power play and DeBenedet's goal to end the scoring.

Danbury improves to 39-7-5, and maintains their three point advantage over the Columbus River Dragons for first place in the FPHL with 114 points.

The Hat Tricks hit the road on Saturday to face the Elmira Mammoth at First Arena. Puck drops at 6:35 PM.

