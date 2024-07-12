Wilson Makes Incredible Touchdown Catch I CFL

July 12, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Zach Collaros airs it out to Ontaria Wilson for his first TD throw of the season.

