Wilson Brings Electric Arm Back to Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Wednesday the signing of right-handed pitcher Tyler Wilson.

Wilson impressed in a brief stint with the Railroaders in 2018, going 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 16 relief appearances. The 29-year old notched 35 strikeouts along the way, yielding a rate of 15.0 strikeouts per nine innings that ranked tops in the American Association among pitchers with at least ten innings of work.

"There aren't many guys in this league with the arm talent that Tyler has," manager Brent Clevlen said. "He'll sit consistently in the low-90s with his fastball, and it comes from a tough angle with his height. We're looking for him to play a big role at the back end of the bullpen this year."

The 6'6 Wilson brings plenty of independent league experience to the Railroaders, having pitched in three different Indy leagues since 2012. A native of Rome, Georgia, Wilson was drafted out of Armuchee High School by the Boston Red Sox in the 13th round of the 2008 MLB Draft. After signing, Wilson began his professional career with the Red Sox Gulf Coast League affiliate as a starter. Over the next three years, Wilson steadily climbed the organizational ladder, first to Low-Class A Lowell and finally to Class-A Greenville. His best season came in 2011, when Wilson went 6-6 with a 3.44 ERA across two levels and 68.0 innings of work.

Wilson joined the Independent ranks in 2013 with the Trois-Rivieres Aigles of the Can-Am League, making 30 starts over the next two seasons to the tune of a 7-11 record. In 2015, the righty was converted to a reliever while with the Ottawa Champions, and immediately posted the two best campaigns of his career. Over 74 relief appearances, Wilson compiled a sparkling 2.57 ERA, racking up 15 saves in the process. He also began to find his strikeout stuff, piling up 113 punch-outs to only 41 walks in 87.2 innings.

Wilson moved to the Atlantic League with the Long Island Ducks in 2017, going 2-2 with a 5.47 ERA before signing with the Lincoln Saltdogs. He was traded to Cleburne on March 27, 2018 in exchange for a player to be named later.

In addition to the signing, the Railroaders also announced a series of transactions relating to the pitching staff. Right-hander Travis Banwart had his contract sold to Puebla of the Mexican League, while righties Andrew Vinson and Shawn Blackwell have elected to retire. Southpaws Jeff Dally and Will Mathis have been released. The moves give the Railroaders a total of nine players under contract for the 2019 season.

