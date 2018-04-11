Willmar Stingers Announce Robotics Night at the Ballpark

April 11, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers along with MinnWest Technology Campus will be hosting the first ever Robotics Night at the ballpark during the Tuesday, May 30 Stingers home game at Bill Taunton Stadium. Six different Robotics Teams of the West Central Alliance Hub will compete and demonstrate their custom-made robots during the game. The six area teams include Willmar WARPSPEED, New London-Spicer Toolcats, Redwood Falls Wingnuts, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Robotics, Renville County West Robosapiens and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Robotics.

High School Robotics combine the excitement of sport with the rigors of science and technology. High school teams around the state are challenged to raise funds, design a team brand, hone teamwork skills, and build industrial-size robots programmed to play a field game against like-minded competitors. The Robotics Night at the ballpark will feature many of the robots the students used in their 2018 competitions as well as new robots designed for specific tasks at a Stingers baseball game.

"All of our teams are looking forward to the Robotics night at the ballpark," said Mike Kroeker head coach of Willmar WARPSPEED. "It will be unique venue and great atmosphere for our kids to showcase their talented engineering and provide some fantastic awareness for robotics in West Central Minnesota," added Kroeker.

Fundraiser

The Robotics Night will also double as a fundraiser benefiting each of the participating teams. The participating teams will receive complimentary tickets that include a ballpark meal courtesy of MinnWest Technology Campus and the Stingers. Each Robotics team will have the opportunity to sell the tickets with 100% of the proceeds benefiting their Robotics teams.

"The Stingers are excited to partner with MinnWest Technology Campus and the West Central Alliance Hub to bring Robotics Night to the ballpark," said Stingers co-owner Marc Jerzak. "Our goal is to provide an entertaining night for our fans while promoting robotics and helping each team raise dollars for their programs. The partnership with MinnWest Technology Campus gives us a great opportunity to do just that," Jerzak added.

For more information on the MinnWest Technology Campus Robotics Night, visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010. The Stingers will release the entire 2018 promotional schedule later this month. The 2018 season is presented by Marcus Construction.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.