Willie Jefferson DOMINATES the Argos in Week 9
August 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
Willie Jefferson put on a defensive clinic against the Argos in Week 9, racking up four pass breakups and forcing a key fumble. Watch every disruptive moment as he takes over the game and leads the Bombers to a statement win.
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
