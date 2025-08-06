CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Willie Jefferson DOMINATES the Argos in Week 9

August 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


Willie Jefferson put on a defensive clinic against the Argos in Week 9, racking up four pass breakups and forcing a key fumble. Watch every disruptive moment as he takes over the game and leads the Bombers to a statement win.

