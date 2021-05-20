Williams-Sutton Homers, But TinCaps Winning Streak Ends
May 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps were unable to win their third game in a row for the first time this season, falling to the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics affiliate), 12-1.
The TinCaps (6-8) collected their sole run in the sixth, when right fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton pounded a home run to left-center field for his second homer in his last four starts.
The Lugnuts offense got started right away, as shortstop and lead-off hitter Max Schuemann lined a triple to the wall in left-center, and was immediately plated on a sacrifice fly from third baseman Cobie Vance. The following hitter, center fielder Michael Guldberg, launched a solo home run onto the concourse in left to push the Lansing lead to 3-0 in the top of the first.
In the third, Lugnuts designated hitter Jordan Diaz, a Top 20 prospect in the A's farm system, blasted a ball atop the 400 Club in straight-away center field. The home run traveled an estimated 437 feet.
A large part of the remainder of the offense came in the ninth, when Lansing tallied five runs.
TinCaps starter Moises Lugo went five innings for the first time this season, and struck out three.
Next Game: Friday, May 21 vs. Lansing (7:05 p.m.)
TinCaps Starter: RHP Anderson Espinoza
Lugnuts Starter: RHP Reid Birlingmair
Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com
