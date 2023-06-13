Williams, Reimer Homer in 5-2 Win at Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets beat the Palm Beach Cardinals 5-2 in the series opener at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Mets took a 2-0 lead two batters into the game when Wilfredo Lara worked a leadoff walk and Jett Williams slugged a two-run homer off Hancel Rincon. It was the third home run for Williams and his second in the last three series.

Jose Quintana (rib) made his first MLB rehab start. He induced an inning ending double play in the first inning, then departed at 26 pitches with runners at the corners and one out in the second inning.

Candido Cuevas came on in relief and got a strikeout and a pop out to end the second inning and keep the Mets up 2-0.

Quintana's final line: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K. He threw 15 of his 26 pitches for strikes.

The Mets scored twice in the third against Rincon to go up 4-0. Reimer started the inning with a single and would eventually score on a base hit by Karell Paz. Yeral Martinez drove home Vincent Perozo on a ground out for a 4-0 lead.

The first three batters reached base against Cuevas in the fourth inning but he retired the next three in a row and limited the Cardinals to a Lizandro Espinoza sac fly.

Reimer crushed his third home run of the season 435 feet to left field in the fifth inning to put the Mets back up by four, 5-1.

Another sac fly by Espinoza in the sixth inning against Cuevas made it 5-2.

Cuevas earned his first victory of the season. He held the Cardinals to two runs (one earned) on four hits over 4.2 innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Jimmy Loper pitched the final 3.0 innings to get his third save. He did not allow a hit or a run. Only two batters reached against him on a walk and an error.

Reimer and Williams both had two hits apiece in the victory.

The Mets have won three straight against Palm Beach and won their second straight series opener.

The Mets (20-37) and Cardinals (34-24) play the second game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

