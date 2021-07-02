Williams' Home Run Sparks Giants in 6Ã¢ÂÂ2 Victory

Carter Williams hit a game-tying two-run home run in the top of the sixth to spark the Giants at the plate before San Jose scored four more times over the next two innings on their way to a 6-2 victory in Stockton on Thursday night. With the win, the Giants (35-16) have now taken two of the first three in the series and won for the 11th time in 15 games overall at Banner Island Ballpark this season.

San Jose managed only one hit in the contest before Williams' blast as the Ports had built a 2-0 lead. Garrett Frechette started the sixth-inning rally by reaching on an error before Williams stepped to the plate with one out and belted a line drive home run to right. The two-run shot, Williams' second homer of the season, tied the game 2-2.

The Ports had an opportunity to immediately reclaim the lead in the bottom of the sixth as two walks and a single with Giants reliever Jorge Labrador on the mound loaded the bases with two outs. However, Brooks Crawford was summoned from the bullpen and he induced Marcos Brito to a hit a slow grounder to second that resulted in a force out at second base for the final out of the inning.

San Jose then took their first lead of the evening with a single tally in the top of the seventh. Luis Matos drew a leadoff walk before moving to second on Fabian Pena's groundout. Luis Toribio followed with a line drive single to left advancing Matos to third. Frechette was up next and he grounded a single through the hole on the left side plating Matos with the go-ahead run.

After Crawford worked around a leadoff hit batter to throw a scoreless bottom of the seventh, the Giants came right back with a three-run eighth inning to extend their lead. Jairo Pomares led off with a ringing double into the right field corner. Casey Schmitt's groundout then moved Pomares to third before Marco Luciano was hit by a pitch. Matos then bounced a single over the head of Ports third baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam to bring home Pomares with the first run of the inning. Pena was up next and he lined an RBI single into center on the ninth pitch of his at-bat to make it 5-2. After Toribio singled to load the bases, Abdiel Layer's grounded into a force out with Matos scoring for a 6-2 cushion.

Clay Helvey closed out the win with two scoreless innings for San Jose. In the bottom of the eighth, Schofield-Sam led off with a single, but Helvey responded with back-to-back strikeouts of Junior Perez and Cooper Uhl before Danny Bautista flied out to end the inning. Then in the ninth, Brito led off with a single and Joshwan Wright walked to put runners on first and second. However with the potential tying run in the on-deck circle, Helvey registered a strikeout of Brayan Buelvas, retired Lawrence Butler on a foul pop out and set down Kevin Richards on a fly out to seal the victory.

GIANTS NOTES

No Back-To-Back Losses

The Giants recovered from Wednesday's defeat to Stockton and have still not lost back-to-back games since May 25-26. San Jose has a 24-7 record since May 26.

Clutch Hits

The Giants were 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position while Stockton was just 1-for-7 and left 11 on base.

Hitting Leaders

Carter Williams' (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI) home run was his second in two games played during the series. Luis Matos (2-for-3, RBI, SB) and Luis Toribio (2-for-3) finished with multi-hit games for San Jose. The Giants out-hit the Ports 9-8.

Berroa's Start

Prelander Berroa started on the mound for the Giants and tossed a season-high tying five innings with two runs (both earned) and four hits allowed. He walked three and struck out five during his 80-pitch outing. Berroa began his night with four strikeouts over two scoreless frames before the Ports plated single runs in the third and fifth.

In The 'Pen

Jorge Labrador (2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB), Brooks Crawford (1 1/3 IP, 2 SO) and Clay Helvey (2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 SO) combined to throw four scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Crawford (2-0) was credited with the win.

Banner Island Bash

The Giants have now hit 37 home runs in their 15 games at Banner Island Ballpark this season.

Auerbach Promoted

Brett Auerbach was promoted to High-A Eugene before the game on Thursday. Auerbach was third in Low-A West with a .342 batting average this season. He had 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 12 stolen bases in 34 games played. Auerbach started games at catcher, second, third and left with the Giants this year. No corresponding move was made on Thursday, so the San Jose 30-man roster currently sits at 29 players.

On Deck

The Giants and Ports play the fourth game of their six-game series on Friday evening with first pitch set for 7:05 PM. Carson Ragsdale is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

