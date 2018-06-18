Williams Belts 4th Homer in 3-2 Loss

BRADENTON, Fla. - Luke Williams and Grenny Cumana combined for five of Clearwater's 10 hits on Monday, but the Bradenton Marauders walked off, 3-2 in 10 innings at LECOM Park in the series opener.

Williams went yard in the third inning, his third home run in his last six games. Cumana finished 3-for-4, and is hitting.556 (10-for-18) through his first five games.

The Marauders (34-29) stole the game's first run in the second inning. With runners at the corners and two outs, Bligh Madris broke for second, drawing pitcher McKenzie Mills to step off the rubber. With Mills moving toward second, Alfredo Reyes broke for the plate and swiped home ahead of the throw from Mills, putting Bradenton up 1-0.

Williams put Clearwater on top in the fourth.

With Raul Rivas at third after a single, stolen base, and wild pitch, Williams worked a full count and lined a payoff pitch out to the boardwalk beyond the wall in left to put Clearwater up, 2-1.

The home run for Williams was his third of the month, and his fourth on the season.

Mills worked four innings in the start, holding the Marauders to one run on six hits and a walk while striking out five in the no-decision.

Grant Dyer took over in the fifth inning in his season debut, making his first appearance since September 3, 2016. The right-hander was activated from the disabled list on Monday, and permitted one hit in a scoreless inning.

The Marauders tied the ballgame in the seventh, when Jared Oliva lifted a solo homer against Aaron Brown to knot the game up at two.

The teams remained tied into the bottom of the 10th, when Adrian Valerio sacrificed the free runner Oliva down to third. The Threshers elected to employ a five-man infield, bringing Cumana in from left, before Felix Paulino walked Mitchell Tolman and intentionally walked Albert Baur to load the bases.

Paulino (0-3) proceeded to strike out Alfredo Reyes, but after the defense dropped back to normal positioning, Hunter Owen hit a grounder to the right of first for an infield single that pushed the winning run across.

The Threshers (31-35) head back down to Bradenton for game two of the three-game set on Tuesday, when Adonis Medina toes the rubber against lefty Oddy Nunez. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on threshersbaseball.com starting at 6:15 p.m.

