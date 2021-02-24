Williams Appointed to Jacksonville Human Rights Commission

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Director of Community Relations Andrea Williams was appointed Tuesday by the Jacksonville City Council to the city's Human Rights Commission.

Williams was added on a vote by city council members. She joins a body established in 1967 with a mission to ensure that all Jacksonville residents enjoy a community free of discriminatory practices.

"Being appointed to the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission is a true honor and I can't think of a better way to serve," Williams said. "I'm excited to work on behalf of all of the members of Jacksonville's community."

The Jacksonville Human Rights Commission investigates complaints of alleged discriminatory or unfair practices in the areas of employment, housing and public accommodations based on a person's race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, marital status or familial status. The commission also promotes mutual understanding and respect among members of all economic, social, racial, religious and ethnic groups, and works to eliminate discrimination against and antagonism between religious, racial and ethnic groups.

A native of Davenport, Iowa and Valdosta, Ga., Williams joined the Jumbo Shrimp in 2015 as the club's first African American Director of Community Relations. Through her role, Williams leads the Jumbo Shrimp's community involvement program in the greater Jacksonville area and surrounding counties by overseeing player, mascot and staff appearances, ballpark tours, non-profit fundraising, reading programs, company donations, volunteer opportunities and the club's corporate care program, through which businesses may donate tickets to non-profit organizations. She also oversees the "Jackson Five" program, in which students from Andrew Jackson High School do a four-year apprenticeship with the Jumbo Shrimp.

"Andrea continues to be an integral part of not only our Jumbo Shrimp team, but also to the community of Jacksonville and Northeast Florida," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "Her efforts to improve both the city of Jacksonville and its surrounding areas have touched so many of our friends, family and neighbors. Her appointment to the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission could not be more deserved and will allow her to continue to thrive in bettering our community."

A graduate of Valdosta State University, Williams volunteers to support Minor League Baseball's diversity and inclusion initiatives to encourage and mentor minorities and women in Minor League Baseball. She is a member of the advisory council for the United Negro College Fund and a board member for Leadership Jacksonville (LJ 2019). She is also a member of Alpha Phi Omega National Service Fraternity, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.-Beta Alpha Zeta Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star- PHA- D. W. Perkins Chapter #29 and is a Daughter of the Imperial Court- Rabia Court #25.

Williams' trailblazing career began as the first African American woman to be named Director of Ticket Operations for the Quad Cities River Bandits (Class A Midwest League) before she moved on to work for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream. In Northeast Florida, she was part of the Jacksonville Leadership Class of 2019 and has had the honor of helping homeless veterans, mentoring young women and partnering with Habitat of Humanity Jacksonville.

