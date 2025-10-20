William Shields Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

This week's Videotron Player of the Week is William Shields of the Charlottetown Islanders. In three home games, the 19-year-old winger from Falmouth, Nova Scotia scored six times and added an assist as the league-leading Islanders went 1-0-1-1 on the week.

On Monday afternoon, Shields posted his first career QMJHL hat trick along with an assist. Despite the effort, his Islanders fell in overtime to the Newfoundland Regiment by a score of 6-5. Shields, who also finished with a +2 rating on the day, was named the game's second star.

Shields would be held off the scoresheet during the Islanders' 5-4 victory over the Victoriaville Tigres on Thursday night. However, he would reappear in a big way the following night versus Val-d'Or.

The fourth-year veteran posted yet another three-goal game, including the third-period tally which forced the game into overtime, in what would prove to be a 5-4 shootout victory for the Foreurs. Despite the setback, the Isles once gain picked up a valuable point in the standings and Shields, who was a +3 on the night, picked up first star honors.

Originally drafted by the Cape Breton Eagles 11th overall at the 2022 QMJHL Draft, Shields, with 14 points through 13 games, is already halfway to matching his single season high in the 'Q'. His 11 goals currently place him in a tie with Blainville-Boisbriand's Justin Carbonneau for the league lead.

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







