Willems, Munroe Blast Home Runs in Dragons 8-3 Win

Dayton, Ohio - Jonathan Willems hit a three-run home run and Shard Munroe added a solo homer as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 8-3 on Thursday night in a game shortened by rain to seven innings. A crowd of 7,665 was in attendance at Fifth Third Field.

The Dragons enjoyed a big offensive night, collecting 12 hits. Jay Schuyler went 3 for 3 with two runs batted in, Reyniel Ozuna had three hits including a double, and Munroe had a triple and home run for the Dragons.

The Dragons scored in the first inning to take an early lead. Mariel Bautista singled, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch, and scored on Schuyler's sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. Great Lakes responded with two runs in the second and another in the top of the third to take a 3-1 lead.

The Dragons answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third. Michael Siani tripled into the right field corner to start the inning and scored on a one-out triple to the right field fence by Munroe. Munroe scored on Schuyler's single to left to tie the game at 3-3. Schuyler went to second when Bren Spillane walked, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on Miguel Hernandez's ground out to second base to make it 4-3.

The Dragons took a commanding lead in the sixth as they hit for the cycle as a team in the inning. Morgan Lofstrom started the rally with a line drive single to right field and went to third on Ozuna's double to left. Willems followed with a three-run home run to left, his second homer of the year, to make it 7-3. With two outs, Munroe blasted a home run to right field, his first of the year, to make it 8-3. Schuyler added a triple later in the inning to complete the cycle, though he was stranded at third.

Dragons reliever Alexis Diaz (4-0) was credited with the win. He worked two and one-third innings, allowing two hits and no runs with no walks and three strikeouts. Jerry D'Andrea followed Diaz with two scoreless innings to earn his first save. He allowed no hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Solomon struggled with his command, issuing four walks in two and two-thirds innings. He allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits with two strikeouts.

Notes: The Dragons tied a club record with three triples in the game. Schuyler, Munroe, and Michael Siani each had a three-base hit...The Dragons had six extra base hits to match their season-high, including four in the sixth inning...The home runs by Willems and Munroe in the sixth marked the first time in 2019 that the Dragons connected on two homers in the same inning.

Transactions: The Dragons received catcher Morgan Lofstrom and infielder Carlos Rivero from Daytona on Thursday. Catcher Ernesto Liberatore and infielder Claudio Finol were sent to extended spring training in Goodyear, Arizona.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-12) host the Loons (8-12) at Fifth Third Field on Fridaay at 7:00 p.m. Ricky Salinas will make his first start for Dayton against Stephen Kolek (1-2, 5.51). The series will continue Saturday night at 7:00 and Sunday afternoon at 2:00.

