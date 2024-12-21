Will Malcom INSANE 7 Goal Night!

December 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video







Will Malcom led the Colorado Mammoth over Halifax with a monster 10-point effort that included SEVEN of the team's 19 goals.

