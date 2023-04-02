Wilkie Placed on 21-Day Ir - Rivermen Release Gelatt & Jaunich

PEORIA, IL - On Sunday afternoon the Peoria Rivermen announced that they had placed defenseman Zach Wilkie on the 21-day injured reserve following an injury suffered on Saturday, April 1 in Roanoke. In addition, they have released Mike Gelatt and Jack Jaunich from their professional tryout contracts.

Wilkie, a native of Villa Park, IL, suffered an apparent lower-body injury on Sunday, April 1 in the second period of Peoria's contest against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Wilkie entered this past weekend as the leading goal-scorer among defensemen in the SPHL and the overall leader in plus-minus. The second-year defenseman had accumulated 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 53 games played. He has been moved to the 21-day injured reserve.

Peoria has also released forwards Mike Gelatt and Jack Jaunich from their professional tryout contracts. Gelatt had netted five points (two goals and three assists) in eight games played, with each of those five points coming in the last four games. Jaunich had one assist in five games played for Peoria.

The Rivermen are in their final week of the regular season this week. They will head on the road to take on Quad City on Tuesday before welcoming the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the final regular season weekend series on Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8.

