Wilfried Zaha Scores Goal & Bags Assist in MLS Debut for Charlotte
March 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #zaha #charlottefc #atlantaunited
Check out the Charlotte FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 1, 2025
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against FC Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United Falls 2-0 at Charlotte FC - Atlanta United FC
- Inter Miami CF and Fracht Group Join Forces for Beach Cleanup at Oleta River State Park - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Sign T2 Attacker Kyle Linhares to Short-Term Agreement - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Philadelphia Union for First Road Trip of 2025 MLS Season - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Add Peter Mangione and Kenji Mboma Dem to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United: March 1 at 2:00 PM ET
- Protect the Fortess: Ingredients of the Match
- Wilfried Zaha Available for Home Opener vs. Atlanta United
- Charlotte FC Drwas Seattle, 2-2
- Charlotte FC Announces Technical Staff Additions Ahead of the 2025 Season