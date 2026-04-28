Wilfried Pene: CFL Top Prospect

Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Meet CFL top global prospect Wilfried Pene ahead of the CFL Global Draft on April 29. For a deeper, all-access look at the scouting process, watch our full documentary Inside The Combine here: https://youtu.be/IZYqLIyNkTI?si=zgwsuch8X7A8S-Hp







Canadian Football League Stories from April 28, 2026

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