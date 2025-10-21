Wilfred Zaha LOSES His MIND - Will Miss Playoff Match: DOGSO in Vancouver: Instant Replay

Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC YouTube Video







Charlotte FC star player Wilfred Zaha received a red card for two incidents during Charlotte's Decision Day match against the Philadelphia Union. Was Zaha right to be upset at the treatment from the Union? Plus, two DOGSO incidents to review in the match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Dallas. Andrew Wiebe reviews it all from Decision Day in this week's Instant Replay!







Major League Soccer Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.