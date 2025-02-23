Wildcats Explode to Bury Tigres 10-1

February 23, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The line of Caleb Desnoyers-Julius Sumpf-Juraj Pekarcik dominated the Victoriaville Tigres piling up 13 total points in a 10-1 drubbing before 7,000 fans on Sunday Funday at the Avenir Centre.

Sumpf scored his 22nd and added four assists, Desnoyers rifled in three goals to reach 33 and added one assist and Pekarcik set up four goals in the lop-sided affair.

Other highlights: Captain Markus Vidicek extended his goal-scoring streak to six games with his 32nd of the season and defenseman Etienne Morin reached the lofty 200-point mark of his career with his 12th of the season plus two assists. Other Cats scorers were Maxime Cote (17th), Dyllan Gill (4th), Pier-Etienne Cloutier (3rd) and Adam Fortier-Gendron (5th).Vincent Collard also reached the 150-point plateau with an assist.

Mathis Rousseau returned to the Cats lineup and made 14 saves for the win.

The Wildcats enter action this week riding a 5-game win streak and an QMJHL first-overall record of 43-9-2-0 after 54 games.

Three Stars:

1 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS

2 #19 MAXIME COTE

3 #26 JULIUS SUMPF

The Cats prepare for a pair of home games this weekend - Western-Conference leading & defending QMJHL Champion Drummondville Voltigeurs Friday at 7pm and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada Saturday at 7pm.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on CHL TV and Wildcats Radio Network, INSPIRE 105.1 FM.

