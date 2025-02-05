Wildcats & Eagles Wrap up 3-Game Set Thursday

February 5, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats & Eagles will wrap up their 3-game mini-series on Thursday evening at the Avenir Centre. The Cats have taken both games so far - a 6-3 win on Centre 200 ice and a 3-0 shutout on Saturday at home.

Wildcats Markus Vidicek and Gabe Smith have led the way versus the Eagles. Vidicek potted a hattrick last Thursday, while Smith added 2 goals, then 1 more Saturdau night. Goalies Mathis Rousseau and Rudy Guimond have split the 2 wins.

Thursday night features a book drive for Wild Willie's Book Club. Bring new or used children's books to donate and help Wild Willie share his love of reading with other kids and schools in the area. Chapters Moncton is also donating a 20% off coupon for a future purchase for anyone who donates books (1 coupon per person).

Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game (6 to 6:30pm).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $7,500 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR THURSDAY

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is a royal blue meshback cap with 'Wildcats' script- get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for a white #16 CROSBY.

Logan Crosby will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

