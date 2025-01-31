Wildcats & Eagles Meet on Super Hero Saturday

January 31, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats & Eagles continue their 3-game mini-series Saturday night in Moncton. The Cats took game 1 Thursday night in Sydney and hold a 3-1 season edge in head-to-head battles.

The Wildcats feature the 4th leading scorer in the QMJHL - highly-touted 2025 NHL Draft prospect Caleb Desnoyers - who has 63 points (27G, 36A) in 40 games. Newly-appointed Captain Markus Vidicek is on a tear with 6 goals & 9 points in our last 3 games - including 2 hattricks. Winger Alex Mercier has quietly moved into 2nd place in Wildcats scoring with 46 points (20G, 26A) so far this campaign - eclipsing last year's total of 44 points. Mercier has 23 points over his last 16 games.

The Eagles are led up front by veteran Jacob Newcombe (27G, 24A, 51 Pts) and NJ Devils draft pick Cam Squires (16G, 32A, 48 Pts). Big defenceman & Utah property Thomas Lavoie has been picking up points on the back end with 11 goals and 31 helpers on the season. His 42 points put him 1 up on Moncton's Etienne Morin (10G, 31A).

Super Hero Night will feature a costume contest so dress up & you might win! Also, 30 Super Hero characters will be hidden in the seating area - find one, fill out the back (get here early to participate) and bring it to Fan Services for a prize. And we'll have Super Hero T's loaded in the T-Shirt Cannon.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

