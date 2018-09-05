Wild Things Take Commanding 2-0 FLDS Lead with 8-4 Game 2 Win

September 5, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release





EVANSVILLE, In. - After Washington struck first, plating two runs in the first, and had the lead snatched away in the second, the Wild Things plated five runs in a difference-making fourth inning in Wednesday's game two at Bosse Field, and wound up winning 8-4 to take a 2-0 series lead as the series shifts to Washington for game three Friday night.

Things started quickly for Washington in the first, as James Harris, the Frontier League's MVP, doubled to lead off the contest. Four batters later, and with Roman Collins also on base, second baseman Carter McEachern connected with the first of his three game-two hits, plating Harris with a single to open the scoring. The next batter, catcher Kyle Pollock, singled home Collins to double the lead.

Evansville was able to plate three highlighted by a two-run double by shortstop JJ Gould in the second to take a 3-2 lead, before the flood gates opened in the fourth.

McEachern led the frame off with a triple. Pollock then walked before two outs were recorded. Dom Iero, the third baseman, battled for a walk to load the bases, before Evansville starter Tyler Beardsley walked Harris to bring home the game's tying run. Collins subsequently tripled to clear the bases and give the Wild Things a three-run lead before scoring himself on a wild pitcher.

Pollock added a second RBI to his night in the fifth with a sac fly, and Evansville scratched across a run in the late stages against reliever Trevor Bradley to bring the score to its final of 8-4.

Washington was led by McEachern, who had three hits and an RBI, while Collins reached base three times and had two hits, with the three RBI. Chase Cunningham earned the win with a quality start, as he allowed three runs over six innings and fanned two to move to 1-0 in the playoffs.

The series comes to Wild Things Park for game three Friday night. It's a Fireworks Friday as the Wild Things will have a chance to sweep the FLDS with Dillon Sunnafrank on the mound. Fans can secure tickets at washingtonwildthings.com or by calling the box office/stopping in. The cost is $5 to sit anywhere in the park, with kids 12 and under getting in for free.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.