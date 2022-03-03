Wild Things Sign RHP Christian James

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Washington has signed right-handed pitcher Christian James to the 2022 roster after James spent the 2021 season with American Association's

Winnipeg Goldeyes. The former 14th round pick (2016) of the Mets also has four seasons of MiLB playing time under his belt as he makes his way to the Wild Things.

James pitched in 29 games and made five starts for the Goldeyes a season ago and was 3-3 in those games. He logged 44.2 innings and fanned 37 opposing batters.

"We expect Christian to come in and help solidify our bullpen and bring veteran experience to the backend. Christian is at his best when he's attacking hitters and letting his defense play behind him, which

is a valuable trait as a reliever," said manager Tom Vaeth. "You can't bring a guy in out of the bullpen in a pressure situation and have him walk the ballpark. When Christian is aggressive, he gets a lot of ground balls with his power sinker. I look forward

to seeing him in a Wild Things' uniform."

The righty was drafted out of East Lake High School in Tarpon Springs, Florida, by the New York Mets in the 14th round of the draft in 2016. He went on to pitch four seasons in the Mets' farm

system, beginning in 2016 with the GCL Mets (Rookie Ball). He posted a 0.52 ERA in 14 games and 17.1 innings. He allowed 11 hits and two runs (one earned) with 15 strikeouts and just five walks.

In 2017, he played in rookie ball with the Kingsport Mets (Appy Lg). He started all 11 games he appeared in and logged 51.2 innings. In 2018, James split time between three different minor-league teams.

He pitched in one game for Binghamton (AA), one game for St. Lucie (A+) and 13 for the Brooklyn Cyclones (A-). In total, he put up a 1.90 ERA in the 15 appearances with 80.2 total innings.

His final season in the Mets' organization came in 2019 when he pitched in the South Atlantic League with Columbia and made an MiLB career high 24 appearances, totaling another MiLB career high 113.2 innings.

The Wild Things will kick off that 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule is available at washingtonwildthings.com.

