Wild Things Sign Power-Hitting Infielder Tyreque Reed

April 12, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed infielder Tyreque Reed, a former Rangers and Red Sox farmhand, to the 2024 roster, in a transaction that is presented by McClellands Contracting & Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's No. 1 roofing company.

Reed last played in the Red Sox organization in 2022, appearing in 50 games for Double-A Portland. In 187 plate appearances, he had seven doubles, six home runs and 25 RBI. It was his second stint with Portland, after he appeared in 44 games with the Sea Dogs in 2021. In 2021, he split time between Portland and Greenville (A+) with Boston. In 92 total games that season, he slashed .271/.375/.492 with 86 hits, 60 runs scored, 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 71 runs batted in. He also drew 48 walks that season.

Reed has entered the 2019 season as the Rangers No. 21 prospect, per Baseball America. In what turned out to be his final season in the Texas system, Reed spent time between the Arizona League (Rookie Ball), Class-A Hickory and Advanced-A Down East. In 100 games, he posted 24 doubles, 18 home runs (a career high also accomplished in 2018), 67 RBI and 48 walks drawn. His slash line was .270/.365/.488. In 2018 with Hickory, he clubbed 27 doubles (a career high), 18 homers and drove in 53. After being drafted in the 8th round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft out of Itawamba Community College, Reed started his pro career in rookie ball and drove in 20 in 35 games with five homers, 13 doubles and a pair of triples.

His move to the Boston organization came in the minor-league phase of the 2020 Rule 5 draft. During his MiLB career, he mostly played first base, while he also played a bit of corner outfield. His MiLB career slash line is .268/.360/.487 with 64 homers and 245 RBI. That goes along with 88 career doubles in five seasons.

