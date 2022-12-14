Wild Things Sign LHP Zach Blankenship

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the signing of lefty Zach Blankenship, a pitcher who pitched in the United Shore Professional Baseball League in 2022.

Blankenship was 2-1 with a 3.89 ERA in 24 appearances from the bullpen for the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers in the USPBL. In 34.2 innings, he fanned 39 and walked only 10 opposing batters.

"We are always looking for quality left-handed pitching especially with rookie classification. I had numerous good reports on Zach... not only about his ability but the quality of person he is," said manager Tom Vaeth. "[In] talking with him he is very excited about the opportunity to come in and compete for a spot to be a Wild Thing."

The southpaw played two seasons at St. Johns River State College. As a freshman he appeared in 10 games (seven starts) and pitched 36 innings with 27 strikeouts and a 2.25 ERA. During his sophomore year he appeared in 11 games (three starts) and was 2-1 in 24.1 innings with 28 strikeouts. He transferred to Valdosta State University, a Division II school in the Gulf South Conference, and pitched three seasons there. In total he went 13-6 in 39 games (29 starts) with one shutout in 153.2 innings of work. He fanned 150 and walked 51.

"[I'm] excited to be a part of the club and find my next gear," said Blankenship.

The most up to date roster is available on the Wild Things' website.

