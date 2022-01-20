Wild Things, RHP Daren Osby Agree to Deal for 2022

January 20, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have re-signed right-handed pitcher Daren Osby to help anchor the pitching staff for the upcoming 20th season of Washington Wild Things baseball in the Frontier League in 2022. Osby will enter his fourth season of pro ball in 2022 and his second with Washington.

The Troy product logged 103 innings with the Wild Things in the 2021 regular season and fanned 96 opposing batters on his way to a 6-4 record. His 3.76 earned run average was the second best amongst Wild Things starting pitchers last season with at least 10 starts. His strikeout total was the ninth best in the entire Frontier League. He walked just 28.

Osby made three appearances in the postseason as well for Washington struck out 12 in 11.1 innings.

"[We're] very happy to have Daren back with us for a second year in Washington. He is an important piece in what we do, what we want to be and what we want to accomplish as an organization," said manager Tom Vaeth. "We look forward to watching him continue to progress not only as a pitcher but as a leader that will help anchor our pitching staff... We feel Daren is one of the top pitchers in the league and his success will go a long way into leading us back to the playoffs."

President and General Manager Tony Buccilli, who helped bring Osby to Washington after his two seasons with the Joliet Slammers, said he's excited to see Osby return.

"Daren works extremely hard to make sure he gets the ball every five days and give his team a chance to win," said Buccilli. "Some breaks didn't go his way but what he provides the rotation is invaluable. He comes from a great, supportive family and we are proud to have him as a Wild Thing."

After the season in Washington wrapped up, Osby joined the Lexington Legends and was a part of the championship roster in the Atlantic League. The time in Washington came after two seasons with the Joliet Slammers, where he compiled 29 starts over the two seasons. He was 11-9 with Joliet with a 3.50 ERA in 2018 and a 2.95 ERA in 2019. He was a 2019 Frontier League All Star and won the 2018 title with the Slammers.

"I believe the 2021 season went well for me. I thought I could've been better in certain situations but that's baseball. I have no complaints or want to hang my head about anything," said Osby. "As a team the season was what we expected. Of course, we didn't think we would start off in last place in the division but we knew from day one that we were a very good club and just had to figure things out. Once we did, we were very fun to watch."

Osby said his main goal now is to bring a championship to Washington.

"I still have a sour taste in my mouth," said Osby, who then described what brought him back. "The bonds I've made in Washington are unbelievable: from the fans to the staff at the stadium, the front office and most importantly my teammates. Once I saw a lot of guys were returning, I felt like I should come back and be a part of what we started. Nobody had us going that far last year and this year hopefully we can do it again and finish the job!"

The Wild Things will kick off their 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule is available at washingtonwildthings.com. Check out the roster as it gets announced.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 20, 2022

Wild Things, RHP Daren Osby Agree to Deal for 2022 - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.