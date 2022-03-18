Wild Things Re-Sign OF Cam Phelts

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced that outfielder Cam Phelts, who played 36 games with Washington to start his pro career in 2021, has been re-signed for the 2022 season.

Phelts, in a role off the bench as an extra outfielder, scored 13 runs and drove in four in 79 plate appearances. He was 7-for-8 in the stolen-base department.

"[We're] happy to have Cam back with us again this year. He came in right out of college and did a really good job for us and helped fill a valuable bench role that we were lacking at the time," said manager Tom Vaeth. "He's a good defender who brings a lot of speed to our club. I'm anxious to see his continued improvement as he progresses in his baseball career."

Phelts played four seasons at Texas College (NAIA) between 2017-20 before playing a season at Grambling State University in 2021. In 2017, Phelts started his collegiate career with a .367/.451/.494 slash line and hit nine doubles, four triples, a home run and drove in 21. He was 24-for-29 trying to steal bases. He stole 35 bases as a sophomore and knocked home 31 with a .355/.438/.476. In 2019, he slashed .306/.465/.468 with eight doubles, four triples and four home runs to go along with 33 stolen bases. His best season at Texas College was in 2020, where he stole 48 bags in 29 games with a .397/.522/521 slash line.

In 2021 at Grambling State, he hit six home runs and drove in 30 with 22 stolen bases, five doubles and four triples. He was third on the team with a .309 batting average as the primary leadoff hitter for the Tigers. He was selected to play in the inaugural HBCU All-Star Game in Hoover, Alabama.

The Wild Things will kick off that 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule is available at washingtonwildthings.com. Check out the roster as it gets announced.

