Wild Things Re-Sign IF, Pennsylvania Native Tommy Caufield

WASHINGTON, Pa. - West Chester, Pennsylvania, native Tommy Caufield will return to the Wild Things in 2024 as he has officially signed a contract extension after starting his pro career with Washington last summer. The transaction is presented by McClellands Contacting and Roofing, LLC.

Caufield signed with the club June 13, 2023, after completing a couple great seasons with Millersville University. In 49 games with the pro club, Caufield slashed .245/.316/.417 with 18 extra-base hits, including three homers, and 26 RBI. The work included a walk-off, two-run double against the Schaumburg Boomers, July 2. He grabbed his first professional hit in his debut, June 14 in game one against Ottawa and his first pro homer June 29 at New York. His first five RBI as a pro came in a single game, June 17 at home against Empire State.

At Millersville, Tommy was D2CCA All-America Second Team, NCBWA All-America Third Team and ABCA All-America Third Team in 2022. He was also D2CCA/NCBWA Atlantic Region Player of the Year, All-Atlantic Region First Team, PSAC Athlete of the Year and All-PSAC East First Team that season. In 2022, he produced one of the top offensive seasons in Millersville program history, setting the single-season record for home runs (16), extra-base hits (40) and total bases (155), while leading the PSAC in RBI (78) and doubles (22). That was the fifth most RBI in PSAC history. In 2023, Caufield slashed .341/.432/.616 with 24 doubles, two triples, 10 homers and 54 RBI. He also hit for the cycle February 25, 2022 at Alderson-Broaddus.

At Henderson High School, Caufield won four letters in baseball and soccer and two in basketball. He was a four-year starter at shortstop and the No. 7-ranked shortstop in Pennsylvania by Perfect Game. He'd make his first collegiate stop at the University of North Carolina and appeared in nine games as a freshman before heading to Pitt CC and then UNC Charlotte in 2021 before ending up at Millersville.

Tommy's uncle Jay Caufield was a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup championship teams in 1991 and 1992 and is a current TV analyst for SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Washington is set to open its season at home Friday, May 10 against the Boomers.

