Wild Things, Molson Coors Bringing Back Coors Light Brew Crew Program

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things and the Molson Coors Beverage Company have announced the return of the Coors Light Brew Crew program for 2024, highlighted still by a free ticket to all Thursday home games for fans aged 21-30 and dollar Coors Light pints.

The program's return announcement is the final sneak peak of the full Wild Things' promotional schedule, which will be released to the public Monday, March 18.

Following registration, fans from the ages of 21 to 30 will get the aforementioned free ticket to Thursday home games through a link that will be sent in text message form to them from the Wild Things inviting them to reserve their seats for them and friends. At the game, there will be $1 Coors Light drafts available for all fans to purchase as a part of Thirsty Thursday. Each week will also offer a signature Deep Eddy cocktail or other themed beverage on special at the Deep Eddy Cocktail Bar, located in right field. Dollar drafts will only be available at the Beer Wagon, adjacent to the Deep Eddy Cocktail Bar.

"We have great partners in place offering drink specials and exclusive giveaways to our Coors Light Brew Crew members," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "The Gen Z and young millennial crowd is getting buried with student loans and expensive living costs, so this free program provides a social hangout without a financial burden. You can't beat a summer night at the ballpark, time with friends and enjoying dollar pints!"

Each Thursday game will also have a theme associated with it to spike up the night even more and help appeal to the crowd in the ballpark. Every Thursday home game is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch with gates opening at 6 p.m. Tailgating in the parking lot is permitted. The themes are as follows:

May 23 vs Evansville Otters - Coors Light Brew Crew Kickoff

June 6 vs Windy City ThunderBolts - Summer St. Paddy's, presented by Friday Beers Pittsburgh

June 20 vs Gateway Grizzlies - Kickin' It Country Night, presented by Twisted Tea

July 4 vs Florence Y'alls - 'Merica Night, presented by PA Lottery with postgame fireworks

July 11 vs Evansville Otters - Eras Night, presented by Slingers Signature Cocktails

July 25 vs Lake Erie Crushers - Christmas in July, presented by UNATION Pittsburgh

August 8 vs Florence Y'alls - Augtoberfest

August 22 vs Joliet Slammers - College Colors Night

For more information and to register visit http://www.washingtonwildthings.com/community/Coors-Light-Brew-Crew/. Interested fans or anyone looking for more information can also call 866-456-WILD. The Washington Wild Things open their 22nd season of Frontier League baseball Friday, May 10 against the Schaumburg Boomers. Individual tickets go on sale April 2.

