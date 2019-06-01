Wild Things Lose Rain-Shortened Affair

SAUGET, Il. - Three batters into Saturday's middle game against the Grizzlies, the Wild Things grabbed a lead on a sacrifice fly. After that, they failed to get any more, and eventually fell 9-3 to Gateway as the series is now even.

Gateway responded to the first inning run by Washington with a run on a sac fly of its own in the home half, before then plating three in the second and five in the fourth. Eight of the nine runs were charged to Josh Lapiana, who made his first pro start in the game. The final one, while it was unearned, was tacked on to the line of Carter Johnson, who relieved Lapiana.

Saige Jenco, after doubling in the first, got his second hit of the night in the top of the fifth when he hit an opposite-field home run to left field to bring it to its final of 9-3, as the rain began to fall.

Severe weather in the area forced the game officials to call it, as it was official after the top of the fifth. Gateway, with the win, evens the series.

Tomorrow's rubber game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and will pit Washington's Michael Austin against Gateway's Lucas Lanphere.

