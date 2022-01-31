Wild Things, Former Rangers Farmhand Novoa Agree to Deal

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed catcher Melvin Novoa, a former Rangers farmhand and Nicaragua native, to the 2022 roster. Novoa spent six seasons in the Rangers' farm system and reached Double-A.

Novoa most recently spent time in 2021 with the Frisco RoughRiders (AA, TEX) and hit five home runs with 15 RBI in 28 games (99 plate appearances). He also doubled for eight of his 26 hits, which brought his average to .310 for the year. He split time as a designated hitter and catcher and threw out 40% of would-be base stealers while behind the plate (8/20).

"Melvin brings veteran leadership to our club. He has a lot of experience in international ball [Team Nicaragua] as well as in affiliated with Texas," said manager Tom Vaeth. "It gives us another guy with Double-A experience that we can add to the mix. We look for him to be a catalyst in the middle of our lineup."

The 25-year old played in the Dominican Summer League in 2014 with the Rangers before jumping to Rookie Ball in 2015 in the Arizona League. Between the two seasons in fall and summer rookie ball, he clubbed 17 doubles, six home runs and drove in 55.

In 2017, Novoa played for Low-A Spokane before splitting time between A ball and Advanced-A for the next two seasons. In 2018, he combined to play in 88 games between (A+) Down East and (A) Hickory and hit six home runs with 37 RBI. In 2019, he played 17 games with Down East before playing 85 with Hickory.

In all, he played in 345 games in the six seasons with Texas, slashed .246/.308/.396 and drove in 175 runs with 75 doubles, three triples and 33 home runs.

Now he makes his way to Washington to join the Wild Things. The Wild Things will kick off their 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule is available at washingtonwildthings.com. Check out the roster as it gets announced.

