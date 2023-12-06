Wild Things Extend Recently-Acquired RHP Nick MacDonald

WASHINGTON, Pa. (Dec. 6) - The Washington Wild Things have signed right hander Nick MacDonald to an extension. The team acquired the pitcher from the Ottawa Titans in exchange for Justin Showalter's contract rights October 3. The extension is presented by McClellands Contacting and Roofing, LLC.

The Pembroke Pines, Florida, native appeared in 25 games for the Ottawa Titans last year and was 5-3 with a save in those outings, which included two starts. In 47.2 innings, he whiffed 34 opposing batters. He appeared in 17 games which Ottawa won and in 29.1 innings in those games, he allowed just eight runs, six earned, with 19 strikeouts.

MacDonald is a former 23rd round pick of the New York Mets in the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft out of Florida International University. He appeared with three teams in the Mets' system in 2019 and then played with Brooklyn in the New York-Penn League in 2021 (A+) and with St. Lucie (A, FLOR) in 2022. Last season was his first in pro ball outside of the Mets' organization and in the Frontier League.

At FIU in three seasons, MacDonald posted a 4.19 career ERA in 43 games (38 starts). He struck out 204 to 76 walks in 215 collegiate innings.

