Wild Things Complete Sweep of Otters in FLDS

September 7, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Evansville Otters fell into an early 5-0 deficit against the Washington Wild Things Friday and could not produce a comeback as the Wild Things held on to win 5-0 over the Otters and complete the sweep in Game 3 of the Frontier League Division Series.

Washington's offense clicked from the start of the game, generating all five runs in the bottom of the first inning.

James Harris led off the bottom of the first with a walk and was joined on the bases two batters later when Reydel Medina hit a single. Harris and Medina would score off a triple to right field from Hector Roa, giving the Wild Things a 2-0 lead.

Roa represented the third run of the game, coming home to score on an RBI groundout by Carter McEachern.

Back-to-back singles by Kyle Pollock and Ryan Cox with a walk by Conner Simonetti loaded the bases in the bottom of the first for Washington.

Following an Otters' pitching change, Dom Iero singled home Pollock and Cox, pushing the Wild Things advantage to 5-0.

Washington's offense would be quieted the rest of the game by Evansville's bullpen, having only two baserunners the final eight innings. Iero reached in the fourth with a walk and Pollock had a triple in the sixth.

Evansville's Tanner Cable and Austin Nicely had admirable outings out of the Otters' bullpen, combining to shutout Washington in the last seven innings pitched.

Cable went 3.1 innings pitched, striking out six batters and only giving up a hit and a walk.

Nicely pitched in 4.0 innings, striking out four and only allowing one hit.

Offensively, the Otters collected eight hits in the game but left nine runners on base.

The offense was highlighted by a two-hit night from catcher Mike Rizzitello.

Washington's Michael Austin earned the win, going six shutout innings in the starting effort. Austin surrendered five hits and struck out seven batters.

Evansville's Ty Hensley took the loss, lasting 0.2 innings pitched and allowing five runs off four hits and two walks.

Zach Strecker closed the game for the Wild Things in a non-save situation in the top of the ninth. Strecker struck out one and allowed one hit in the ninth.

Washington will advance to the Frontier League Championship Series and will await the winner of the Joliet Slammers and the River City Rascals in the FLDS.

The Otters conclude their 2018 season making their third consecutive postseason appearance. Evansville also put together their sixth consecutive winning season.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.