Wild Things Announce Senior Slugger Program for Wednesday Home Games

March 7, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things, who enter their 20th season of Frontier League baseball in 2022, have announced their plans

for a new program for Wednesday home games aimed at fans 50 years of age and older in partnership with the PA Lottery and the organization's 50th Anniversary. The Wild Things' Senior Slugger program will provide a free ticket to those 50 and older

for every Wednesday home game this season.

This announcement comes as a sneak preview of the Wild Things' promotional schedule, which will be released in full form Monday, March 14. The Senior Slugger program is new this season and comes to the

Wild Things presented by the PA Lottery. The Wild Things have eight home games this season on Wednesdays, meaning those fans 50 and older can get up to eight free tickets, but they must reserve their tickets in advance by calling the box office.

"With the success of our Kids Eat Free program we wanted to develop a free program for individuals out there over the age of 50," said president

and general manager Tony Buccilli. "It was an ideal fit to partner with the Pennsylvania Lottery, as they are celebrating their 50thAnniversary

this year and have dedicated their efforts to help older Pennsylvanians. We look to use our Senior Sluggers program to the eliminate financial burden of those who might be on a fixed income and promote social, outdoor experiences for those in our community."

Wednesday games will start at 6:05 p.m. as well as part of this program.

The Wednesday schedule is as follows:

May 25 - vs Tri-City

June 8 - vs Tri-City

June 22 - vs Lake Erie

June 29 - vs Florence

July 6 - vs Windy City

August 3 - vs Gateway

August 17 - vs Florence

August 31 - vs Evansville

For more info and a form to register visit

https://bit.ly/WTSeniorSlugger. Fans who qualify and wish to register can also do so by calling Erik Stouter at 724-250-9555.

The Washington Wild Things open the 20th season of Frontier League baseball for the team May 13 against the New York Boulders. The promotional schedule will be announced March 14 with individual tickets going on sale April 4.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 7, 2022

Wild Things Announce Senior Slugger Program for Wednesday Home Games - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.