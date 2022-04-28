Wild Things Announce Aharon Eggleston as Bench Coach

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced an addition to the field staff for the 2022 season in the form of new bench coach Aharon Eggleston, a seven-time independent league, midseason All Star. Eggleston joins manager Tom Vaeth and reigning Frontier League Coach of the Year and pitching coach Alex Boshers on the field for the Wild Things' 20th Frontier League season.

The season will be Eggleston's first as a pro baseball coach after his playing career wrapped up after 13 seasons in 2017, his final year with the Somerset Patriots of the Atlantic League.

"Really happy to have Eggy with us. He has a great story. He came from college and made himself into a great player and had a long career in indy ball," said manager Tom Vaeth. "He's very knowledgeable of the game, a hard worker and has a great personality. Fans and players are going to love having him around."

Eggleston played at Southern Arkansas University and was a two-year standout for the Muleriders, driving in 95 runs between 2004-05. He spent 2005 and 2006 with Edmonton in the Northern League before going to Kansas City in the same league in 2007 and 2008. In 2009, he split time between Kansas City and York (Atlantic League). He played with Winnipeg in 2010 and under then-hitting coach of the Goldeyes Tom Vaeth.

He split time in 2011 between Kansas City and St. Paul in the American Association. He played for Fargo-Moorhead (AA) in 2012 before playing from 2012-17 in Somerset with the Patriots. That run also includes time in Venezuela and in the Mexican League.

Eggleston slashed .300/.380/.400 during the course of his career and drove in 550 runs with 50 home runs and 224 doubles. He also walked more than he struck out: 508 to 464. He was a seven-time mid-season all-star and was a post-season all-star multiple times.

"I'm really excited to start my first year as a coach," said Eggleston. "I'm excited to pass on my knowledge and the experience I've had in independent ball to some of these younger guys. I want to help them through the process of them winning and getting picked up and signed."

