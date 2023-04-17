Wild Things Announce 3rd Annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Following two successful Three Rivers Celebrity Softball games, the third running of the event has been announced by the Washington Wild Things. The club and The Coury Firm will present the 3rd Annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game, hosted by Dorin Dickerson, July 15, 2023, at Wild Things Park. Part of the proceeds at the event will once again benefit The Heyward House: the Cameron Heyward Foundation.

"We continue to enhance the Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game fan experience and look to raise the bar on the charitable fundraising goals for The Heyward House," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Cam continues to do such great work on and off the field, and his commitment to his service projects is unmatched. The event will sell out once again, so we encourage fans to grab their seats closest to the action while they are available."

Audacy and its family of radio stations in the Pittsburgh area, which includes Y108, 93.7 The Fan, KDKA-AM, WAMO 107.3 and Star 100.7, will once again be a media partner of the Wild Things for the event.

Dickerson will host the event, which will have an array of celebrities and Pittsburgh figures in attendance to play in the game and be a part of the festivities. The game itself will start at 7:05 p.m. that night. Guests will be announced periodically on the Wild Things' social media platforms, and you'll be able to find a full and updated list of participants on the Wild Things' website version of this story as well.

"[The] third year is upon us, and I can't wait to be a part of such an amazing event. To be able to help the Heyward Foundation means a lot to me," said Dickerson. "Cam means so much to the city of Pittsburgh. He truly cares about giving back. I can't wait to help him give back as well."

As was the case last year, the event will feature two teams comprised of different sets of players. Pittsburgh athletes, celebrities and entertainers will play on Team Burgh, presented by Coen Markets, while participants from across the globe will play for Team World.

Last year, the event sold out with over 4,000 fans in attendance. It included celebrities like Kenny Pickett, Jersey Jerry, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Alex Highsmith, Braun Strowman, Jalen Rose, Miles Sanders and many more. The event raised over $50,000 for The Heyward House in 2022.

Kids Fest, presented by Clearview Federal Credit Union, is back as well and will feature bounce houses, other inflatables and baseball skills training. Kids with tickets to the game can attend Kids Fest in the lead up to the game in the afternoon. There will also be a tailgate, hosted by the Terrible Tailgate. The tailgate features unlimited food and drinks for those with a tailgate ticket, which costs $30 and includes the tailgate and a game ticket.

"We at The Heyward House, along with Cam, are counting down the days until Cam, his teammates and other celebrities hit the field for the Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game," said Heyward House executive director Charlotte Heyward. "It's a day full of fun, laughs, and some serious competition for the awesome fans who come to support the cause."

Tickets for the 3rd Annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game presented by The Coury Firm are $15 and are available at https://bit.ly/CelebSoftballTix23.

