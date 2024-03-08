Wild Things Announce 2024 Kids Membership Plans, Return of Kids Eat Free Sundays

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the team's 2024 plans for their popular Kids Membership program, which features Kids Eat Free Sundays, where all kids 12 years of age and younger receive a free ticket and free meal at all Sunday home games.

The announcement comes as another preview of the full Wild Things' promotional schedule, which will be released March 18. Kids Eat Free Sundays are back and filled with the following themes. Kids will have a chance to meet special guests, run the bases after the game and get autographs from their favorite Wild Things' players.

Those who have previously registered their kids for the programs WILL NOT have to re-register their children for the program.

"Affordability for families remains at the top of our list of priorities. This program has made the ballpark a place they can stretch a dollar and visit multiple times a year," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Our themes and character appearances bring people together and break down the notion you need to be a sports fan to make memories at a baseball game."

The schedule for Kids Eat Free Sundays is as follows. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. every Sunday and first pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. except for Sunday, May 12, which is a 1:35 p.m. start, with gates opening at 12:30 p.m.

May 12 (vs Schaumburg Boomers - 1:35 p.m. special start time) - Prince and Princess Night, presented by Coen Markets - Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf will be in attendance for the special night, plus the first 500 mothers get a single stem flower for Mother's Day.

May 26 (vs Gateway Grizzlies) - Mascot-A-Palooza, presented by Eat'n Park - Some of the region's best and most popular mascots will be in attendance to celebrate Wild Thing's third Mascot-A-Palooza. Also, the first 250 kids through the gates receive a Wild Thing and Smiley Activity book.

June 9 (vs Joliet Slammers) - Toy & Game Night, presented by Point Park University - Buzz, Jessie and Barbie will be at the ballpark for special appearances.

July 7 (vs Windy City ThunderBolts) - Superhero Night, presented by CHROME FCU - Spider-Man, Captain America and Captain Marvel guest star on the special night at Wild Things Park and the first 500 kids receive a Wild Thing Mascot Bank.

July 28 (vs New York Boulders) - Disney Night, presented by WCTPA - Bluey and Bingo get in on the action at the stadium for Disney Night to round out the July home schedule.

August 4 (vs Sussex County Miners) - Star Wars Night, presented by Signal Security of Central Pittsburgh - Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and Princess Leia enter the gates from a galaxy far, far away.

August 18 (vs Lake Erie Crushers) - Harry Potter Night, presented by Fired Up Art Studio - Dumbledore, Professor McGonagall and Luna Lovegood come to the stadium from Hogwarts.

September 1 (vs Schaumburg Boomers) - Halloween Night presented by Moe's Southwest Grill - Wednesday, Enid and Morticia will be here for the spook-tacular regular-season finale on Halloween Night.

On each kids membership card that kids will receive at their first Sunday game or at events the team is present at, there is a coupon for a free kids meal with a purchase at participating Eat'n Park locations.

More info and a form to register is available at https://www.washingtonwildthings.com/community/kids/. Interested parents or anyone looking for more information can also call 866-456-WILD. The Washington Wild Things open their 22nd season of Frontier League baseball Friday, May 10 against the Schaumburg Boomers. The promotional schedule will be announced March 18 with individual tickets going on sale April 2.

