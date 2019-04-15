Wild Things Aim to be Most Veteran Friendly Ballpark

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things are proud to announce their initiative to become the Most Veteran Friendly Ballpark in the country.

Alongside this initiative, the Wild Things are honored to again donate the name of the playing surface to the It's About The Warrior Foundation. IATW is a Tri-State Area foundation that is focused on assisting and empowering ALL post-9/11 veterans and their families. Beyond the field naming rights, IATW will have presence on the team's Salute to Service Night (Saturday, June 8th) and Pittsburgh Brewing Company will stock stadium coolers with IATW branded cans throughout the year. This season Salute to Service Night will include a special baseball giveaway celebrating "The Greatest Generation" and showcasing historic World World II images.

"It's About The Warrior Foundation is excited to partner with the Washington Wild Things once again for the 2019 season. We appreciate everything the Wild Things have done for IATW Foundation, especially the naming of the field in honor of our local veterans and their families," stated IATW Foundation CEO Steve Monteleone.

"We take our role with veterans and their families very serious. It is humbling to have a local foundation enhancing the lives of veterans carrying the name of our field. IATW offers a wide range of programs to vets and it is their passion to genuinely help those who have served." said Wild Things General Manager Tony Buccilli. "Players and staff alike are grateful for those who have sacrificed, allowing us to enjoy the game of baseball as a profession. We will strive to bring another East Division Championship to It's About The Warrior Field this season," Buccilli continued.

In addition to the IATW partnership, the Wild Things offer three season-long programs for those who have served. Each game the team will offer $8 tickets to active or retired personnel, which allows them to sit anywhere in the ballpark. During the ballgame a random veteran will be honored as the "Veteran of the Game" thanks to Stoney's Beer and gifted a free draft. Both teams also stop during an inning break to exit the dugouts, face the crowd and honor those veterans in attendance with a round of applause.

"Our staff and players cannot say 'Thank You' enough. We encourage all veterans and military families to join us this summer, as we open our doors and lend our support. This ballpark is a community asset and no population out there is more deserving of the admiration than our veterans," Buccilli concluded.

The East Division Champions return to the field as they open the season Thursday, May 9 at River City, with the home opener slated for Friday, May 17 at Wild Things Park.

