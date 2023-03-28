Wild Things Add Utility-Man, Former Vanderbilt Commodore Harrison Ray to Roster

March 28, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things have announced the addition of former Blue Jays farmhand and Vanderbilt Commodore Harrison Ray to the roster. Ray, as an undrafted free agent, signed with the Toronto organization prior to the 2021 season and spent the last two years in that system, reaching Advanced-A Vancouver in both seasons.

In 2022, the utilityman played 18 games in the outfield and 17 in the infield, 14 of which came at third base. Between Dunedin (A ball) and Vancouver in 2021, he played 37 games in the outfield, 26 at third base, seven at first and five at second base. He drove in eight and had nine extra-base hits in 37 games in 2022 with the Canadians, the Blue Jays' Northwest League affiliate.

The 2021 season saw Ray play four games with Vancouver and 80 with Dunedin, where he scored 44 runs, had nine home runs and 33 RBI.

Prior to his pro ball time, Ray was a four-year player at Vanderbilt, where he started 17 games and played in 32 as a freshman. As a freshman, Ray scored 16 runs and drove in 12. He made 42 appearances (22 starts) as a sophomore in 2018 and hit .242 with 14 RBI before going 6-for-16 in the NCAA Tournament and scoring six times in four appearances in that tournament. He hit .385 at the Super Regional and had three triples against Mississippi State in that round.

The 2019 season saw Ray and the Vandy Boys win the national title and an SEC crown. In 66 games, Ray collected 22 extra-base hits, drove in 38 runs and stole 21 bases on 24 attempts, which was good for the team lead. He posted 17 multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI games.

Before the 2020 season was cut short, he was Preseason All-SEC Second Team and reached safely in 17 of 18 games. He posted nine stolen bases, which was second in the SEC.

Ray prepped at Lake Brantley (FL) and was Rawlings-Perfect Game All-America Honorable Mention there. He also posted an All-Region First Team selection and Perfect Game Underclass first team honors.

The most up to date roster is available on the Wild Things' website.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.