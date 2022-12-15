Wild Things Add Southpaw Greg Loukinen

December 15, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Greg Loukinen to the roster. Loukinen pitched four games in the American Association last season with the Lake Country DockHounds, but an injury forced his season to end.

With the DockHounds, he logged 10.2 innings and fanned seven, a year after he started his pro career by pitching in the United Shore Professional Baseball League with Westside. He was 5-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 13 games (eight starts) for the Wolly Mammoths in 2021. He worked 55.1 innings, allowed 30 hits and struck out 77 opposing hitters.

"Greg is another young lefty who has shown the ability to have swing-and-miss stuff so far in his career. He had really good strikeout numbers in college and in his brief time in the USPBL," said manager Tom Vaeth. "[He had] a bit of a rough season last year as he tried to pitch through an injury but he is completely healthy now and really excited about this opportunity for a fresh start here in Washington."

Loukinen pitched at Golf Coast State College, where he won the "Fireman of the Year" as the best closer. He was an All-State player in high school and helped lead Orchard Lake St. Mary's to the 2015 D2 state title.

He transferred to Georgia Gwinnett College (NAIA). The 2018 and 2019 GGC teams reached the semifinal round of the NAIA World Series. Loukinen had a complete-game effort in the 2019 World Series, which was part of an Honorable Mention NAIA All-American season. He was also named the Association of Independent Institutions Pitcher of the Year and a was a two-time first All-A.I.I. team selection.

In 2018, Loukinen was 7-1 with a 2.73 ERA in 18 games (11 starts) with four complete games, three shutouts and two saves. He pitched 85.2 innings and walked only 29 to 99 strikeouts. In 2019, he was 10-3 with a 3.19 ERA in 18 games (15 starts). He posted two complete games and logged 98.2 innings, fanning 101 with 39 walks allowed and only 79 hits.

Georgia Gwinnett has now had five former players sign with Washington. Loukinen joins infielder Gabe Howell (2021), Davis Adkins (2017-18), Trevor Bradley (2017-18) and John Fidanza (2015-17) as former GGC players with the Wild Things.

Loukinen becomes the sixth pitcher under contract with the team for 2023. The most up to date roster is available on the Wild Things' website.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 15, 2022

Wild Things Add Southpaw Greg Loukinen - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.