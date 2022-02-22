Wild Things Add Hard-Throwing RHP Bryan Quillens

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things have added another piece to the bullpen for the 2022 campaign. Right hander Bryan Quillens is the newest Wild Thing after spending the 2021 season with the Atlantic League champion Lexington Legends.

With Lexington, Quillens appeared in 35 games and finished 12 of them. The Austell, Georgia, worked 37 innings and fanned 47 batters in those innings.

"Bryan has a power arm. He brings flexibility to our staff as he can pitch in many different roles. He trains with [Daren] Osby in the off-season and Daren tells me Q's stuff is electric," said manager Tom Vaeth. "So, we are excited to have him in camp with us. He's coming off his rookie year in the Atlantic league where he gained much needed experience and is eager to come to the Frontier League, and the Wild Things, to continue his development on the mound. [Alex Boshers] and I are expecting big things from Q."

Osby pitched in Lexington after the Frontier League season came to an end for Washington in the championship series.

Quillens pitched in the United Shore Professional Baseball League briefly following his second of two years at Eastern Kentucky in 2019. At EKU, the righty was 5-5 in 38 games (12 starts) with 49 punchouts in 74 innings of work.

He'll join a pitching staff with two former big leaguers in Rob Whalen and Adonis Rosa on it already. The staff also includes last year's Frontier League Pitcher and Rookie of the Year in Ryan Hennen, Osby and a few more new faces to the Wild Things to join Dan Kubiuk, who returns in the pen and Jake Pilarski, who was acquired from Lake Erie and signed earlier in the offseason.

The Wild Things will kick off their 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule is available at washingtonwildthings.com. Check out the roster as it gets announced.

