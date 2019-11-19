Wild Things Acquire DII Record Breaker

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things announced today that they have acquired rookie INF Josh Rehwaldt from the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association.

Rehwaldt was a marked man in college during his tenure with the University of Sioux Falls Cougars. Being named a two-time All-NCIS Selection, he also broke almost every major offensive statistic in program history. For his career as a Cougar Rehwaldt totaled; 163 RBI, 28 HR, 44 SB while hitting .368 from the left side.

Professionally, Rehwaldt showed some flashes of his ability with the Canaries. Of his 21 hits, 8 of them went for extra bases in the 29 games he played in. He drove in 14 runs during that time, playing 20 games defensively at first base.

"Josh is not a finished product in our eyes, He is just scratching the surface of the player he can be professionally. After an inconsistent year with the Canaries there areas of his game we talked about improving," said General Manager Tony Buccilli. "He was a complete offensive player in college and we look to put him in a supplemental role to drive in runs. We will assist in his transition and help him prioritize results he can control. In the right situation we believe Josh can be a impactful rookie," Buccilli stated.

The Wild Things take to the field as they open the season Friday, May 15 at Rockland, with the home opener slated for Tuesday, May 19 to take on the Quebec Capitales at Wild Things Park.

