Wild Sign Center Jarrett Burton
August 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the signing of center Jarrett Burton to a one-year, AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.
Burton, 29 (12/30/90), collected two points (1g, 1a) in 39 games for the Rochester Americans (AHL) last season.
A native of Echo Bay, ONT., Burton has posted 55 points (25g, 30a) in 219 career AHL games over parts of five seasons with Wilkes-Barre / Scranton and Rochester. From 2014-2018, Burton totaled 80 points (33g, 47a) in 118 career ECHL games with the Wheeling Nailers.
Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 190-pound center spent four seasons at Clarkson University (NCAA).
