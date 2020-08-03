Wild Sign Center Jarrett Burton

August 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the signing of center Jarrett Burton to a one-year, AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Burton, 29 (12/30/90), collected two points (1g, 1a) in 39 games for the Rochester Americans (AHL) last season.

A native of Echo Bay, ONT., Burton has posted 55 points (25g, 30a) in 219 career AHL games over parts of five seasons with Wilkes-Barre / Scranton and Rochester. From 2014-2018, Burton totaled 80 points (33g, 47a) in 118 career ECHL games with the Wheeling Nailers.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 190-pound center spent four seasons at Clarkson University (NCAA).

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.