Wild Pitch Enables Spikes to Take Down Keys Late for 2-1 Victory

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - For the second time in as many Fridays, Payton Harden scored on a wild pitch in the State College Spikes' last at-bat to take a win, this time scoring in the eighth inning to help the Spikes defat the Frederick Keys, 2-1, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Harden, who enabled the Spikes (3-3 2ndHalf) to take a walk-off win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers last Friday night by racing in from third on a wild pitch, scored standing up on Kyle Greenler's (0-1 2ndHalf) wide delivery this Friday after starting the inning by slapping a two-strike pitch the other way to start the frame. Harden moved to second on a balk, then to third on a fielder's choice before plating the winning run.

A McNeese State product, Harden also manufactured the Spikes' first run of the game in the opening inning after being hit on the brim of his helmet with a pitch. The Atascocita, Texas native then stole second and third base in succession before coming home on Marques Paige's sacrifice fly to right field.

The Keys (2-3 2ndHalf) tied the game on Logan Thomason's bases-loaded walk in the top of the eighth before the Spikes' rally.

Spikes starter Jacob Myer tossed four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

Ty Pohlmann (1-0 2ndHalf) allowed the bases-loaded walk to Thomason but recorded the last two outs of the eighth to pick up the win for the Spikes.

Closer Ty Buckner (1) picked up his first save of the season's second half, and third overall for the Spikes in 2023. Buckner needed just ten pitches to strike out two batters and force the third to foul out in a perfect ninth inning.

Greenler took the loss after allowing one hit, one hit batsman, and the go-ahead wild pitch in his lone inning of work.

Frederick starter James Deloatch delivered a quality start, yielding one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

The game was delayed 59 minutes at the outset as weather systems in the area moved through.

Saturday, the Spikes host the Keys in the middle game of their three-game weekend series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Clemson right-hander Jackson Lindley (0-0 2ndHalf) gets the ball for State College, while Frederick will go with right-hander Joe Sprake.

